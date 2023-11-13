Zach Arnett fired: Why Mississippi State football moved on from MSU coach after one year

After less than a full season at Mississippi State, Zach Arnett is out as head coach.

Arnett took over the Bulldogs program at an emotional time following the death of Mike Leach on Dec. 12, 2022. MSU took the interim tag off of Arnett two days after Leach's death, giving him the reins of the program ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

Mississippi State defeated Illinois 19-10, after which Arnett quipped Leach would be "pretty mad at me for some of them bad clock management issues" before talking about what Leach meant to him as a coach.

Mississippi State struggled throughout the 2023 college football season, going 4-6 and 1-6 in SEC play before Arnett's firing on Monday. He was let go after a 51-10 loss at the hands of Texas A&M, after which opposing coach Jimbo Fisher was also fired. Arnett was in the first of a four-year deal worth $3 million per season.

Why did Mississippi State football fire Zach Arnett?

Mississippi State fired Arnett after a lackluster 2023 season in which the Bulldogs' lone SEC win was a 7-3 slog over Arkansas.

Arnett's signature win was over Arizona, currently ranked No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff poll, in overtime early in the season. From there, the Bulldogs never found their footing, failing to score 20 points in all but one conference game (a 37-30 loss at the hands of South Carolina). The final straw was seemingly the 51-10 blowout loss to Texas A&M.

The university released a statement on Monday, which quoted Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon. In part, it reads:

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success. I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect. "Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally."

MSU's interim coach will be Greg Knox, who has been in this position before after Dan Mullen was fired in Florida.

Zach Arnett record

Arnett went 5-6 overall with Mississippi State and 4-6 this season.

His win was in the ReliaQuest bowl against Illinois last year. He also led the Bulldogs to victories over Southeastern Louisiana, Arizona, and Arkansas this year. The Bulldogs went 1-6 in conference play, however, after going 9-4 (4-4 SEC) last year.

Zach Arnett salary

Arnett was signed to a four-year contract worth $3 million per season with escalators.

He was the lowest-paid coach in the SEC this season, making his buyout relatively minimal. He will be paid 50 percent of what he is owed, with money offsetting if he is picked up by another team.

