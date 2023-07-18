Zach Arnett doesn't care about narratives. He believes Mississippi State football can win big now

NASHVILLE — Mississippi State football’s Zach Arnett is the youngest coach in the SEC at 36. He’s the least experienced coach in the conference. And since he's a first-year coach, he’s likely the one fans would leave out when trying to name all 14 in the conference.

Yet when he spoke Tuesday in front of an audience hanging on his every word and ready to disseminate it at SEC Media Days, Arnett displayed the confidence of a veteran coach at the podium. Arnett’s lack of interest in lowly narratives around the program was evident, and he leaned on facts to show why he doesn’t care much for them.

Can Mississippi State contend in the expanded College Football Playoff field? Sure. With Dak Prescott at quarterback in 2014, the Bulldogs finished at No. 11 in the final AP poll.

Can Mississippi State win major recruiting battles and churn out professional talent? Yes. The Bulldogs have generated a pair of top 16 picks in each of the last two NFL drafts.

Can Mississippi State compete in the SEC West? Of course. MSU has won at least nine games four times since 2014 and has made 13 straight bowl appearances.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Arnett said. “There’s data to look back on and go, ‘Yeah, if you can recruit and put a team on the field at that high of a level and have that level of success in this league, you’re in the expanded field.’ ”

Despite questions surrounding the program and doubt filtering in – including a preseason media poll likely to land Mississippi State to finish last in the SEC West – Arnett is a first-year coach setting immense expectations.

It’s a testament to his approach as a coach: Just win. It’s a mentality that has clearly worn off on veteran players representing Mississippi State at SEC Media Days.

“Anything can happen here,” defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy said.

Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Arnett has been at Mississippi State since 2020 serving as Mike Leach’s defensive coordinator. The role essentially gave him head coaching experience as Leach let him control the defense. He even held weekly press conferences.

Arnett's name has been tossed in various coaching searches throughout his tenure, and it was evident he’d eventually run his own program.

The opportunity came sooner than expected, though, and it came under tragic circumstances with Leach’s death in December. However, rather than second-guessing decisions and just continuing what Leach was doing, Arnett took control.

“You want to honor coach Leach and respect everything he did, but at the same time this is coach Arnett’s team now,” quarterback Will Rogers said. “He’s not Coach Leach. He’s going to do things differently.”

Arnett’s inexperience as a head coach is met by a roster flooded with veterans. Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay is implementing a new system, but he’s got a three-year starter under center. Matt Brock is taking control of the defense, but he has a pair of sixth-year linebackers in Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson.

Coming off a nine-win season, the Bulldogs aren’t buying into any doubt. Arnett says players are the most important part of a team, and his roster believes it can contend.

“When you line up against Mississippi State, you better pack a lunchbox and a hard hat,” Arnett said.

Perhaps the confidence is warranted. After all, as commissioner Greg Sankey joked during the introduction Tuesday that Arnett is the lone undefeated coach in the SEC.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Zach Arnett believes Mississippi State football can win big now