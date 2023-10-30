Zach Arnett discusses Mississippi State football honoring 1998 team with throwback jerseys
Mississippi State football will honor the 1998 SEC West champions with a throwback uniform vs. Kentucky. Here's what Zach Arnett said of the look.
Mississippi State football will honor the 1998 SEC West champions with a throwback uniform vs. Kentucky. Here's what Zach Arnett said of the look.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Lions need a win after getting utterly steamrolled by the Ravens in Week 7.
Max Scherzer will take the mound in Game 3 looking to give the Rangers a lead in the series.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry for an episode that looks at the Rasheed Wallace / Ben Wallace championship Pistons team, the current drama in Philadelphia, and the future of the young Detroit Pistons team that has started the season strong.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, an all-time low.
The question some fans have raised is if there is a criminal element at play here?
The team that's spent most of its existence as a punch line is starting to punch back. Hard.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Despite being the reigning national champion, UConn enters the season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, receiving just two first-place votes.
Nearly three months on from its unofficial outset, the U.S. women’s national team coaching search is seemingly inching toward a predictable conclusion.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
Third-base coaches for the Rangers, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Astros reflect on the crucial, often game-deciding decisions they make every day — and why they love their job.
Mitchell Evans leads Notre Dame in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422).
FIFA did not publish the details of the disciplinary hearing.