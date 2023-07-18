Zacch Pickens says he wants to be ‘legendary'

On the latest Meet the Rookies episode published on the Chicago Bears' YouTube channel, they focused on Zacch Pickens -- the South Carolina defensive tackle who the Bears drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The video focused on his upbringing. His mom is a major influence on his athletic career, telling him at a very young age he possessed the capabilities of making it to the NFL.

His brother, Kevin, who is three years older than Pickens, helped provide him the competitive fuel he takes with him on the football field. He mentioned his investment with football runs deep.

His talent and size was hard to miss at a young age. In sixth grade, according to the video, Pickens stood 6-foot-2, a unicorn size for a 12-13 year old kid. He constantly caught opposing eyes in youth sports, sending parents into a frenzy about his age.

One attribute that separated him from the rest was his speed. He rushed the football in high school, using his size and speed to bulldoze opponents. Once he got into the weight room, his game took off to another level.

The video is worth the watch, as they capture his story in detail. If one point sticks out among the rest, it's his lofty expectations for his NFL career.

"I just want to be remembered. Not just a name. I just want to be legendary," Pickens said.

