Zaccagni after dramatic Italy decider: ‘Del Piero was my hero’

Mattia Zaccagni admits the last-gasp Italy equaliser with Croatia reminded him of Alessandro Del Piero’s goal in the 2006 World Cup semi-final. ‘Del Piero was my idol, I had his poster as a child.’

The Lazio winger didn’t even know if he was going to be in the final squad going to Germany for the EURO 2024 tournament, but he proved absolutely decisive with a last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 with Croatia.

Incredibly, it was his first goal for the Azzurri at senior level, and what a moment to break that duck.

“Many images went through my mind. It was an indescribable emotion, it was important we qualify as second and I am very happy,” Zaccagni told Sky Sport Italia.

He seemed positively incredulous at first when celebrating the right-foot curler into the far top corner from a Riccardo Calafiori lay-off, to cancel out the Luka Modric strike after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty.

“I honestly hadn’t even realised it was the last kick of the game. When the ball came to me, and it was done really well by Calafiori, I didn’t think twice. I went running and then got flattened under everyone! They wrecked me.”

It brought back many memories for Italy fans, as it looked very similar to the Del Piero goal scored in the 2006 World Cup semi-final against Germany in extra time.

“Del Piero was always my idol, I had his poster on my wall as a child. Before we went off to Germany, Del Piero met us in the camp, then we were able to talk via Instagram too and it was so exciting. I hope he writes tonight too!”

Just to top off an even more amazing period for Zaccagni, he is also going to be a father soon.

This goal means Italy will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 on June 29 in Berlin.

Zaccagni sends Italy through