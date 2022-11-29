Zac Taylor updates injury statuses for Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon as Bengals prep for Chiefs

Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
·3 min read

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on two of his skill players as the team gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Week 13 matchup will be the AFC’s best game of the week as Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are two of the league’s best quarterbacks and are matching up for a third time in their careers. Burrow has a 2-0 record against Mahomes so far.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase returned to practice last week as a limited participant but did not play against the Titans. The hope is that he’ll be able to play against Kansas City but Taylor wants to refrain from making any declarations until he knows for sure if Chase can play.

As far as why Chase couldn’t play against the Titans, Taylor said the team is really glad he got an extra week of practice before getting back into game action right away.

“I think it was just more he was off of it for four weeks, last week allowed him to get on the grass and run routes,” Taylor said. “Now, not playing in that game, he could've had the contact, but it was really good to get him a week of back into football mode and now next week and again take it day-to-day to see where he's at and I think we'll all feel better about a guy coming off an injury whose actually had a week of practice. That's what you get to do with those IR guys often times, I know he's a week earlier than that, but you get the 21-day window to get him back into the feel of things before putting them back out there on the game field. I feel like we've handled this the right way."

Chase injured his hip in October and has missed four games. The Bengals are 3-1 without him but there’s no question the team will get a boost when he can get back on the field.

OPINION: In winning ugly, Bengals show some 'championship mettle' that may bode well in January

32 THINGS WE LEARNED IN NFL WEEK 12: QB Mike White moves Jets into playoff field

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

The Bengals offense celebrates a touchdown catch by Ja'Marr Chase (1) during a Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Bengals offense celebrates a touchdown catch by Ja'Marr Chase (1) during a Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol

Running back Joe Mixon remains in the concussion protocol.

“He's still in it, he's not through it yet, but making progress," Taylor said.

Mixon left Cincinnati’s Week 11 game against the Steelers in the first half with a concussion and was not able to play against Tennessee. With Mixon out, the Bengals relied on Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams to carry the load and they succeeded in their roles. Cincinnati had one of its best rushing performances of the year on Sunday against the Titans.

The Bengals (7-4) will kick off against the Chiefs (9-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon injury updates for Week 13 Bengals vs Chiefs

Recommended Stories

  • LT D.J. Humphries done for season with back injury

    The Cardinals are hopeful he will not need surgery and that rest will be sufficient to get things right.

  • Texas WR coach Brennan Marion emerges as a candidate for Tulsa HC job

    Texas assistant Brennan Marion is in the mix for the Tulsa job.

  • Patriots RB Damien Harris 'week-to-week' with thigh injury

    Patriots running back Damien Harris reportedly is not expected to play Thursday night vs. the Bills and is considered "week-to-week" with a thigh injury.

  • 49ers extend lead in NFC West as rest of division loses in Week 12

    In Week 12, the 49ers gained a game over the rest of the NFC West, as they were the only team in the division to win.

  • Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise delayed a day due to Wonder of the Seas diversion

    The Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise, scheduled to sail Sunday, will be delayed one day due to a delay in the cruise ship's arrival.

  • Aaron Donald's sprained ankle is Rams' next crushing injury

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Even Aaron Donald is not immune to the injury bug that has consumed the Los Angeles Rams' season. The seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle sprained his ankle Sunday in Los Angeles' fifth consecutive loss, coach Sean McVay said Monday. The Rams believe the injury is a high ankle sprain, which often requires multiple weeks of recovery.

  • Wall Street down sharply on Apple and China fears

    STORY: Wall Street tumbled on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about the global economy.Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs are exacerbating worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 500 points, dropping nearly one-and-a-half percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both dropped over one-point-five percent. Apple shares fell $3.89, down more than two-point-six percent, dragging down the benchmark S&P 500 index as worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China fanned fears of a deeper hit to the already constrained production of higher-end phones. "I think you're going to see some real supply-chain issues..."Greg Swenson is a founding partner at Brigg Macadam. "Apple's producing their iPhone 14 Pro and that's really going to have some effect because the manufacturing in Zhengzhou is going to be, the unrest is actually happening in the factory that makes these iPhones."Mitigating those loses, shares of e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com rose nearly six-tenths of a percent after an industry report estimated spending on Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, would climb as much as $11.6 billion.Also sounding something of an optimistic note: John Williams, the New York Federal Reserve Bank president."I expect real GDP to increase only modestly this year, and in 2023."Williams told the New York Economic Club that he saw the Fed maintaining it's policy of interest rate hikes to combat inflation, but said he was already seeing signs that the rate hikes were having the desired effect and did not forecast an economic recession."It will take some time, but I'm fully confident that we'll return to a sustained period of price stability."[flash]"The Fed has been wrong so much in the last two years, really the last five years."Greg Swenson was far more pessimistic in his forecast, and expected inflation would not come down until unemployment climbed significantly higher."I think you're going to see the Fed continue to raise rates, cause unemployment to go higher, and that will result in some economic contraction, for sure."This week, investors will keep a close watch on November consumer confidence data, due on Tuesday; the government's second estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product, due on Wednesday; and November's jobs report due on Friday.

  • Michigan football player brilliantly trolls Ohio State and its fans

    Let's hear the excuses! #GoBlue

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where 49ers stand after win vs. Saints

    Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

  • Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor ran off sideline onto field to block after interception, refs didn’t notice

    Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]

  • How social media is reacting to Aaron Rodgers injury, Jordan Love and the Packers' horrid defensive showing vs. the Eagles

    Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.

  • Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after Browns' historic win over Bucs

    Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.

  • Deebo Samuel tweets Raheem Mostert message after 49ers critique hits

    Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.

  • Bowl projections: Southern California, Michigan move into College Football Playoff after wild weekend

    A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.

  • Patriots owner Robert Kraft gives Devin McCourty special gift before 200th game

    Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.

  • Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson roast Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers before Week 13 game

    Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.

  • Purdue opens Big Ten title preparations without starting QB

    Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.

  • What Deion Sanders said about Colorado football coaching job offer: 'Report is true'

    Jackson State is looking to keep its football coach Deion Sanders, who is garnering attention from several FBS schools, with Colorado being the latest

  • Latest on Giants target Odell Beckham Jr.: Attorney blames airplane incident on 'overzealous flight attendant'

    Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...

  • AP Top 25: Ohio State drops three spots after loss to Michigan

    Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.