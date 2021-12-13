The Bengals couldn’t stop 49ers tight end George Kittle today, but not for a lack of trying.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after Kittle caught 13 passes for 151 yards against his team that the Bengals attempted everything they could to stop Kittle today, but he was just too good.

“When a guy is that explosive, and that big, that good of hands, that catch radius, he makes a lot of plays. And I promise you, we tried like hell to take him away, and he just finds a way to make those plays,” Taylor said.

With the 49ers fighting for a playoff berth, Kittle has been playing outstanding football, with 332 receiving yards in the last two weeks. Even though the 49ers’ opponents know he’s the player they need to stop.

Zac Taylor: We tried everything to stop George Kittle, he finds a way to make plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk