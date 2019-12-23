Zac Taylor: Thoughts on No. 1 pick are for the offseason

The Bengals did their best to avoid clinching the first overall pick in next year’s draft on Sunday, but it wound up being for naught.

Miami led 35-12 early in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals manufactured three touchdowns in the final 6:11 of regulation to force overtime. The two teams traded punts in overtime before the Dolphins were able to drive for a winning field goal that put the Bengals on the clock for April.

There’s still football left to play before the offseason officially arrives in Cincinnati, however, and that’s why Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he has no thoughts to share right now about securing that pick.

‘No, because I think you see a team that doesn’t care about that right now, a team that’s just trying to win,” Taylor said at his press conference. “We fight too hard, we work too hard. If there’s any competitive juices in you whatsoever, you can’t go out on a field not trying your best to win the game. That’s what you saw from these players, these coaches, this organization. Those are thing that we handle in the offseason. Right now, we’re just trying to win football games because we put in too much work to not give every effort. I’m proud of the group for still charging hard here at the very end.”

The Bengals will close out the year with a home game against the Browns and the effort they showed on Sunday would go a long way to closing they year on a high note to go with the high hopes that come from landing the first overall pick.