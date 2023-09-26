Zac Taylor talks to press following Week 3 win vs. Rams
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor breaks down the decision to play quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 3 vs. Los Angles Rams.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
The 26-year-old is back from his calf injury and focused on beating the Browns.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Joe Burrow got paid.
Joe Burrow was carted off the field after straining his calf in a training camp practice last month.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
