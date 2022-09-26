The Bengals tried something new on Sunday.

After losing their first two games, the Bengals resolved to break with their tradition since hiring head coach Zac Taylor and take the ball rather than deferring if they won the coin toss before the game. That’s exactly what happened and the team drove for a quick touchdown to kick off a 27-12 win over the Jets.

“That’s something we talk about every week,” Taylor said. “We talk about the coin toss and what we’re going to do every week. This week we just felt like we needed the ball to start and get us going and get some momentum.”

The Bengals were aggressive once they got the ball and penalties during the drive meant that quarterback Joe Burrow wound up with 95 passing yards en route to Samaje Perine‘s touchdown catch. Burrow stayed sharp all day and he also stayed upright for most of it, which was as welcome a change from the first two weeks as the result.

Zac Taylor on taking ball to start game: We needed to get some momentum originally appeared on Pro Football Talk