Zac Taylor: Sunday’s win validates the work players have been putting in

One of the more surprising results of Week 8 came from Cincinnati where the Bengals handled the Titans rather easily en route to a 31-20 win.

It was the second victory of the year for the Bengals and it allows them to go into the bye week with good feelings about themselves. On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor said generating those feelings is a big positive for the team because it lets them know that they work they’re doing is paying off.

“It validates everything these guys are working toward. It doesn’t surprise any of us, but you do need to see it right in front of your face, that you’ve done it,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Now we have to go do it again in the next game, and the next game. There is something to be said for that. This does mean a lot. It’s going to do great things for us this season. We needed this win going into the bye, and it verifies everything these guys are working for and believing in. Now they have it in their memory — ‘We’ve done this. And we can do it again.’ That’s tremendous.”

The Bengals will hope for improved health when they return to action. They faced the Titans without running back Joe Mixon and three offensive linemen, which made the winning effort all the more rewarding for a team trying to show it’s on the right path to success.

