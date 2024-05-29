Zac Taylor stepping back from Bengals offense for Dan Pitcher this spring

One of the more common questions around the Cincinnati Bengals at times over the last few years asked whether head coach Zac Taylor would take a step back from the offense or even hand play-calling duties to somebody else.

No word on giving away the call sheet, but as the Bengals start OTAs, Taylor has admitted he’s stepping back into more of a head-coaching role.

The full excerpt from Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com says quite a bit:

“It’s my time to spend more time with the defense and let the offensive coordinator call the reps during practice and talk to the quarterback,” Taylor said. “It’s good for me again, to get to know the defensive players better, sit in those meetings, not devote all the time and energy on the offense and take more of a head coaching role. “Still, in all the meetings, still have my own ideas and expectations. And we do all that as we meet as coaches and out here we get on the field and get a chance to be more of the head coach and spend more time with the defense.” ..

No word on whether this is a spring-only thing, but it’s not too shocking Taylor might step back and let new offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher really make his mark on things.

We’ll see where things stand over the summer when things move from voluntary to mandatory. For now, the Bengals aren’t hiding the fact the offense is Pitcher’s show.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire