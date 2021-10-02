Zac Taylor spent morning after big primetime win at dentist with his kid

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor started his tenure as coach with a 6-25-1 record over two seasons before exploding out of the gates in 2021 with a 3-1 mark.

Some of that has to do with Joe Burrow’s historic start that has him up there with the likes of Peyton Manning and Dan Marino.

But most of it has to do with Taylor’s vision while building the roster over the last few offseasons, which culminated in Thursday night’s big primetime win over Jacksonville.

So how did Taylor celebrate beyond the usual “just another game” commentary after a win (and an epic locker room speech)? He spent the next morning taking a kid to the dentist at 7 a.m. for a root canal, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Two AFC North notes from @gmfb Weekend: #Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell could be set for his debut tomorrow vs. the #Broncos, and #Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers a comeback win then reported for Dad duty in the morning. pic.twitter.com/tL1yuS6Pxz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 2, 2021

And for Taylor? Dad time away from football was probably the best way to celebrate. He and the team get an extended break before hosting Green Bay in Week 5.

