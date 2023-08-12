Zac Taylor says timeline for Joe Burrow hasn't changed: He's progressing as he should

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw passes and ran on the field before Friday night's preseason game at Paycor Stadium. Head coach Zac Taylor downplayed the significance of Burrow's workout after the team's 36-19 loss to the Packers.

Taylor said it was a workout "just to get in some throws."

Burrow strained his right calf in a July 27 practice, and the day afterward, Taylor said it would be "several weeks" before the Pro Bowler would return. Taylor reiterated Friday that the timeline has not changed.

"I think things are good and he's progressing as he should," Taylor said, via WKRC. "I think everything has been positive."

Taylor provided no further details about when the team's medical staff might clear Burrow for football activities, but the goal surely is by the week of the Sept. 10 opener at Cleveland.

"Just keep progressing the way that we're doing it with the trainers and the strength staff," Taylor said.