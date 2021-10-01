Joe Mixon was the Bengals’ leading rusher on Thursday Night Football, carrying 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. But he was on the sideline for the Bengals’ game-winning drive.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Mixon had an ankle injury, but he didn’t sound overly concerned.

“I think it’s a minor ankle injury, I believe,” Taylor said. “I would have to confirm, but he was moving around on it coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was.”

Taylor said he was proud of his team for rallying at the end of the game, without Mixon.

“Yeah, that’s football though,” he said. “That’s the NFL — it’s not going to be perfect. You’re going to have to find ways to win when everything’s against you and your back’s against the wall, and that’s what we did today. I’m proud of the way we fought.”

Mixon and the Bengals will get some extra rest before their next game, October 10 against the Packers.

Zac Taylor says Joe Mixon has minor ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk