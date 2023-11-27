Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow will be back with team this week after surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be back around the team on Thursday this week after his surgery.

So said head coach Zac Taylor in a presser this week, again confirming that the expectation is that the star quarterback will make a full recovery.

Taylor added this: “He wanted to continue to be around and be at the games. He wanted to be very involved going forward.”

Burrow had surgery on Monday and since the team doesn’t play until the following Monday, his typical report time would be Thursday for the first practice of the week.

Even though he’s on IR and just had an operation, Burrow will continue to follow through on his talk about being there for his teammates in every way he can for the rest of the season.

Zac Taylor speaks to the media. https://t.co/BNSlOhomGB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 27, 2023

