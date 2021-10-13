Before the Bengals played the Packers in Week Five, tight end C.J. Uzomah said that beating Green Bay would “put the league on notice that we’re here.”

The Bengals weren’t able to get that win, but they showed a lot of fight in the 25-22 overtime loss. They rallied to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and then saw kicker Evan McPherson miss a pair of field goals that could have made them victorious.

While that may not have been enough to put the league on notice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor does think that it showed that the Bengals aren’t going to be an easy opponent for any team this season.

“It was a resilient group that showed through the effort, especially in overtime,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “They played to that final down. Things just didn’t go our way. That’s life in the NFL some times. There are plenty of things we have to correct. There are some different mistakes we have not made previously that we made and there are some things to clean up. But the good news is the resiliency really showed through and that we’re going to be a team that’s going to be reckoned with and we’re going to be in position to win a lot of games against really good teams like that.”

The Lions are next on the Bengals schedule and they don’t fall into the category of really good teams, but a trip to Baltimore in Week Seven will offer another chance for the Bengals to show more than a good fight against a winning team.

Zac Taylor: Resiliency shows that we’re a team that’s going to be reckoned with originally appeared on Pro Football Talk