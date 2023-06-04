Zac Taylor relationship with Matt LaFleur helped set up joint practice

The Cincinnati Bengals will be opening the preseason schedule with a game against the Green Bay Packers who will be in Cincinnati for a joint practice two days before the game.

Zac Taylor and Matt LaFleur coached together in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams under another friend of Taylor’s Sean McVay.

It seems that Taylor is using those relationships with coaches to set up these joint practices, since there was one with the Rams last season.

Taylor is hoping this practice goes a little better than last season after tempers flared and Aaron Donald swung his helmet at multiple Bengals in the second day of the joint workout.

“Last year was last year. But this year we’re only doing one day.” Taylor joked. “I feel good about how we’ll practice together and the communication with the other team’s coaching staff. There’s a lot of guys on that staff, Joe Barry, guys that I’ve worked with before, so feel good doing that for a day.”

