Zac Taylor provides post-practice update on Joe Burrow’s injury

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t know much about the possible injury to quarterback Joe Burrow in the immediate aftermath of practice.

But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did meet with the media after practice, telling reporters the early returns suggest it was a calf strain, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Taylor noted that several guys were sore in the heat coming off the first practice of training camp on Wednesday, which vibes with the sudden appearance of a sleeve on the calf Burrow ended up injuring.

Burrow suffered the scary-looking setback near the end of practice after scrambling out of the pocket before hopping off the field and sitting with trainers, eventually getting carted off the field.

The development likely means Burrow won’t see a snap during the preseason as he works back to 100 percent.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire