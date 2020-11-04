Zac Taylor outlines his expectations for Joe Burrow over season’s second half

Most have come away impressed with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Most isn’t a bad word there despite how broadly it pans. Burrow has exceeded expectations despite the lack of a preseason and some tough surroundings on a team with a struggling offensive line that just can’t catch a break from the injury bug.

And perhaps nobody is more impressed than Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

With his quarterback halfway through his rookie season, Taylor revealed what he wants to see from Burrow over the final eight games, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“Keep leading this team to wins. That’s it. In the fourth quarter it’s been unfortunate because he took us down the field a few times and we had chances to win the game. He did it against the Chargers on the last drive. He did it against the Browns, really, in both games. It’s just making sure you’re making good decisions and eliminating the turnovers. He’s had some pretty fluky ones this year, but just keep leading. Keep being more a leader for us, which he’s done and has no reservations. We’re kind of poking holes in what he can do better. He’s done a pretty dang good job through eight weeks.”

Considering one of the biggest items on the checklist is simply reducing the numbers of turnovers, it’s pretty clear the Bengals like the development they’ve seen from a passer who has set plenty of records already and is on pace to break more.

On paper, it sure looks like Burrow won’t have a problem meeting the expectations of his head coach.

After all, there’s a reason he’s already the highest-graded quarterback in the AFC North.

List

Reviewing Bengals' options at NFL trade deadline

View photos

List

Top takeaways from Bengals' first marquee win of Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor era