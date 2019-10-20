Zac Taylor not ready to talk about a quarterback change

The Bengals are 0-7 and headed toward a top pick in the 2020 draft, which likely means the arrival of a franchise quarterback. Until then, the Bengals have to get through this season with the quarterbacks on their roster.

That has been Andy Dalton for the 127 games he has been healthy in his nine seasons.

But is it time for a change?

“That’s not something I’m going to talk about right now,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the 27-17 loss to the Jaguars, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Fourth-round pick Ryan Finley, the team’s No. 2 quarterback, has yet to play this season. The Bengals also have third quarterback Jake Dolegala on their roster. Both rookies were active Sunday, though neither played.

Dalton entered Sunday’s game with five interceptions and three lost fumbles in six games. He threw three interceptions against Jacksonville, including one that Yannick Ngakoue returned 23 yards for a touchdown with 4:18 remaining to seal the Bengals’ fate.

All three interceptions came in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals have more problems than just Dalton, and getting back A.J. Green would help. But at some point, with the season already lost, the Bengals might want to get Finley some experience.