Zac Taylor: Noise at Arrowhead will be difficult, but our preparation’s been effective

The Chiefs will be hosting their fourth straight AFC Championship Game on Sunday and history says that the crowd is going to be very loud when they and the Bengals take the field.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed what the team is doing to prepare for that during his Thursday press conference. The team has been practicing at Paul Brown Stadium and they’ve been pumping noise through the speakers in hopes of simulating what they’ll find on Friday.

“It really starts with me getting the play in quickly so Joe’s got time to discuss in the huddle and make the adjustments at the line of scrimmage that we need,” Taylor said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “We’ve played in really loud environments before. I know this will be a different situation, and with that brings a different ramp up of crowd noise. We’ve been in the stadium. We’ve used our stadium speakers. I think it’s been really effective and allowed us to get good quality work and stress our communication so that we’ll be ready on Sunday.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said this week that he thinks playing on the road in the SEC during college has helped prepare him for the kind of environment he’ll be in this weekend, so there’s confidence that the Bengals will be able to handle that aspect of playing on the road on Sunday.

