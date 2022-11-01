Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are

The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five.

That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.

Quarterback Joe Burrow turned the ball over twice and got sacked five times as the early offensive line troubles reared their head one again. On the other side, the defense failed to present much of an obstacle as the Browns found success on the ground and through the air during the win. They also lost cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to an injury and they were already missing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and others because of health woes.

After the loss, head coach Zac Taylor’s message was that Monday night’s loss was an aberration rather than a sign of things to come for the Bengals.

“This isn’t the type of team we are,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “It’s a 17-game season, and this is one game we weren’t at our best in any phase. I’m confident that’s not who we are.”

The Bengals face the Panthers next week and then have a bye week to get ready for a back half of the schedule that features visits from the Chiefs and Bills as well as trips to face the Titans, Bucs and Patriots. There’s also another round of divisional games — the Bengals are 0-3 in the AFC North right now — so Taylor’s contention will be put to the test over the second half of the season.

