Zac Taylor-John Harbaugh handshake falls under microscope again

A running theme of encounters between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens has been the postgame handshake between Zac Taylor and John Harbaugh regardless of which team wins the AFC North battle.

Harbaugh has been known to be quite…dismissive of the customary postgame shakes with opposing coaches and things have been noticeably tense between the two teams since the start of the Taylor era.

Not too long ago, Ravens coaches were ripping Taylor for field goals and Bengals players ripped into the Ravens after running up the score in blowout wins.

Leading into this one, Bengals players accused the Ravens of dirty plays in Week 18, to which Ravens players responded in kind.

So yes, the handshake was a brief one and this rivalry is going to remain bitter:

John Harbaugh wasn’t trying to stick around long for the handshake pic.twitter.com/dsZex6S7iD — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 16, 2023

John Harbaugh with the record for the quickest handshake? 🤝👀pic.twitter.com/uyk1ZqTsMZ — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) January 16, 2023

List

Sam Hubbard's record-breaking playoff fumble return TD generated huge reactions

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire