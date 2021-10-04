Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon more day-to-day than week-to-week

Earlier on Monday, an ESPN report indicated Bengals running back Joe Mixon is week-to-week with an ankle injury suffered against the Jaguars last Thursday.

But speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor disputed the report, saying Mixon is more day-to-day.

“A running back with an ankle [injury], limit him early in the week,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Taylor added that the ankle injury has no connection to the foot injury Mixon suffered last season that limited him to just six games.

Mixon has rushed for 353 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 83 carries. He also has seven catches for 29 yards this season.

Additionally, Taylor said that he expects receiver Tee Higgins and safety Jessie Bates to practice on Wednesday. Higgins (shoulder) has missed the last two games. Bates (neck) missed the first game of his career last Thursday.

The Bengals play the Packers at home in Week Five.

