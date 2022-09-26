The Bengals got right with their first win against the Jets on Sunday, defeating New York 27-12. But the team doesn’t have much time to review that win with a matchup against the Dolphins on tap for Thursday night.

On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor had a few injury updates from Sunday’s result.

Taylor told reporters running back Joe Mixon will be available to play on Thursday after he got a little banged up. Receiver Tee Higgins also remains clear of the concussion protocol after sustaining a hard hit that was flagged during the game.

“He was good, he responded well once he popped up,” Taylor said in his press conference. “They just did a check that they usually do in the tent and then he was cleared a couple of plays later.”

However, things may not be as positive for defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who exited the game due to a knee injury before halftime.

“Still gathering more information,” Taylor said of Reader. “I’m not going to say anything until we sort all that out.”

Reader, who started 15 games for Cincinnati last season, has 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits so far in 2022.

The Bengals’ first injury report of the week — likely to be an estimate — is due out later on Monday.

Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon will be good for Thursday, still gathering info on D.J. Reader