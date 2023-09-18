Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow's availability for Week 3: That's hard for me to say right now

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will remain on the injury report this week with his calf injury, but it seems unlikely his streak of full practices continues.

Burrow aggravated his strained right calf near the end of Sunday's loss to the Ravens, though he played all 60 snaps.

"He's still sore today," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday, via a live stream from the team.

Taylor didn't offer much more of an update on the most famous calf muscle in Cincinnati.

The Bengals play the Rams on Monday night in Week 3, giving Burrow an extra day, but Taylor said the team currently is uncertain whether Burrow can go.

"That's hard to say right now," Taylor said. "You know he did it really in one of the last three plays of the game probably. He's just sore. We haven't done anything on the field yet."

The Bengals remain in the evaluation process, Taylor added.

"First of all, we've got to hear what the doctors have to say before we start to assume anything," he said. "Once we get that information, we can figure out what we're going to do."

Burrow originally strained his calf on the second day of training camp and did not return to practice until after the preseason. The team has listed him as a full practice participant in each of the six regular-season practices thus far.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Burrow did not wear a boot in the locker room Monday and he was "walking without a noticeable limp."

Burrow has thrown for only 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Bengals' two games, both losses.