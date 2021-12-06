Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow’s pinky “feels good”

After Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he didn’t anticipate missing any time despite suffering a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor didn’t make it seem like anything had changed on that front at his Monday press conference. Taylor told reporters that Burrow’s pinky “feels good.”

“You’ll have to ask him specifically,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “There’s a chance we limit him early in the week to make sure he doesn’t put any pressure on it and be as effective as it can be.”

Burrow finished Sunday’s game 24-of-40 passing for 300 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding a 6-yard rushing touchdown. He was sacked a season-high six times.

The Bengals host the 49ers in Week 14.

