Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow is “cleared to do everything”

When the Bengals made a few roster moves to start training camp, Joe Burrow avoided the physically unable to perform list — a good sign for the quarterback coming off reconstructive knee surgery.

Now Cincinnati’s head coach has made clear just how far Burrow has come.

Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday, via Ben Baby of ESPN, that Burrow has been “cleared to do everything.” The quarterback has been working with the rookies over the last few days and will line up behind center for 11-on-11 drills.

“It’s just on us to be wise going forward,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Burrow tore his ACL during Cincinnati’s Week 11 loss to Washington last November. The quarterback participated in some aspects of the Bengals’ offseason program, but did not take part in everything as he hadn’t been medically cleared.

Bengals team president Mike Brown told reporters on Monday that Burrow “probably” will not participate in preseason games, with the quarterback focused on getting ready for the opener.

