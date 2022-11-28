At the start of the week, it appears the Bengals may have both receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon back for the upcoming matchup against the Chiefs.

A Monday morning report indicated that the Bengals anticipate having Chase available for Week 13. Head coach Zac Taylor, however, didn’t go that far in his Monday press conference.

“We’ll see where we’re at on Wednesday and how we can integrate him into practice and how he’s feeling,” Taylor said.

Chase was a limited participant in all three days of practice last week, which Taylor said gave the receiver the chance to get back into a football rhythm.

“I think we’ll all feel better about a guy coming off of an injury that’s actually had a week of practice — because that’s what you get to do with those IR guys oftentimes,” Taylor said. “I know he’s a week earlier than that, but you get the 21-day window to get him back in the feel of things before you put him out on a game field. So, I feel like we’ve handled this the right way.”

Taylor mentioned it’s “hard to say” whether he’d like to see Chase be a full participant in practice before playing him this week.

“Today’s only Monday, so, again, he did some stuff today,” Taylor said. “Tomorrow, I think they’ll back him down some to give him the best chance to do as much as we feel comfortable on Wednesday.”

As for Mixon, the Taylor said the running back isn’t through the concussion protocol, but he is making progress. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that Mixon is trending in the right direction to play against Kansas City.

Mixon did not practice all of last week after suffering the concussion in the win over the Steelers.

Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase: We’ll see where he’s at on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk