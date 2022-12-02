It sounds like the Bengals will have at least one of two key offensive starters back for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters in his Friday press conference that receiver Ja'Marr Chase is on track to play but running back Joe Mixon remains in the concussion protocol.

“I hate to use the words ‘for sure’ but … I’m optimistic,” Taylor said, via Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com.

Chase hasn’t played since Week Seven with his hip injury. All indications this week have been that he should be back on the field to play against Kansas City.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website, Taylor said that Mixon should be good to go if he’s cleared from the concussion protocol. The running back has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Mixon missed last week’s win over the Titans after suffering a concussion in the Week 11 victory over the Steelers.

Linebacker Logan Wilson is also dealing with an illness and is considered day-to-day. He didn’t practice on Friday.

The Bengals’ full injury report will be released later in the day.

Zac Taylor: Ja’Marr Chase remains on track to play against Kansas City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk