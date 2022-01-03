Zac Taylor on Ja’marr Chase’s three touchdowns: That’s why we picked him

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made the Bengals look smart for taking him fifth overall in this year’s draft long before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but his performance put quite a bit of icing on that cake.

Chase had 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals climbed out of an early deficit and clinched the AFC North title with a 34-31 home win. He set records for the most receiving yards in a single game by a rookie and by anyone in Bengals history and his 1,429 receiving yards on the season are the most by any rookie in NFL history.

He’ll become the single season receiving yards leader for the Bengals with 12 yards in Week 18 and it’s hard to draw up a rookie season going any better than the one Chase has put together. After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the performance was just what the Bengals were looking for when they paired Chase with quarterback Joe Burrow.

“That’s why we picked him,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “The chemistry that he and Joe have together has probably helped accelerate his performance. He’s a great player for any team, but I think that certainly helps. The plays he made today, I cannot wait to watch them.”

Chase called himself “excited but overwhelmed” by all that went on Sunday, which makes sense since he’s been exciting the Bengals and overwhelming the opposition since hitting the field this season.

