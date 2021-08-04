Zac Taylor insists “there’s no cause for panic” as Joe Burrow, offense struggle

Bengals reaceiver Tyler Boyd‘s assessment of Joe Burrow is that the quarterback looks good but is “kind of a little iffy on his knee,” which was surgically repaired after an ACL tear last season. But it’s not just Burrow.

Reports out of the team’s camp are that the offense is struggling.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they have time to figure things out with the Sept. 12 season opener against the Vikings still more than a month away.

“I think it’s the whole unit right now. We’re just getting a feel for each other,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday, via NFL Media. “You know, you’d like to be throwing touchdowns on every play right now, but we’ve got some progress to be made. But there’s no cause for panic for any reason for that. We’ve still got 39 days before our first game. We’ve got a lot of practices left to be had. I’m excited because we know we can continue to get better and be more detailed, and that’s going to come.”

Burrow was a candidate for offensive rookie of the year until his knee injury. The No. 1 overall choice in 2020 completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 142 yards and three scores.

In training camp, Burrow continues to seek to get back there.

“There’s different tracks guys are on right now,” Taylor said. “I’m encouraged from what I see from Joe and when I meet with Joe, and again we’re going to complete more balls as we go forward, we all know that.”

