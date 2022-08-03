Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn’t at Bengals practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines early this week for making an appearance at training camp on a golf cart.

Now he’s making a few more for not being out there for the next practice.

Burrow wasn’t out there for the team’s practice on Tuesday, though Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow had still been in the building at one point or another.

Taylor also told The Athletic’s Jay Morrison the following: “I’ve encouraged him to get as much rest as possible when he’s not going to be out here practicing. So he pops into the meetings and then we’ll just take it day to day whether he’ll be out here.”

In other words, there’s zero reason to believe Burrow’s sudden absence was a sign of an issue. He’s still very much on the expected timetable for a return.

When Burrow was out there to start the week, he was tuned into every playcall from the sidelines. But clearly, that appearance wasn’t a sign he would make it out to the field for every single practice while he recovers.

