Zac Taylor explains importance of training camp for Joe Burrow, Bengals

One of the more interesting aspects of Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins signing his franchise tag well ahead of training camp was the idea it had to do with how last season started.

One year ago, Joe Burrow couldn’t rep with his receivers much and Higgins started in Week 1 with zero catches on eight targets before a struggle-filled season

Zac Taylor recently hit on this idea of getting all the guys together and working on timing and other things during training camp.

“It is these guys just maintaining what they built up to this point and he understands that,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It’s making sure everybody understands that because guys fall on different ends of the spectrum there, but he certainly knows what he’s got to do to be ready for training camp.”

So perhaps there’s some of that going on with Higgins, the idea being that he needs to be on the same page as his quarterback right away before possibly heading to free agency next offseason.

But most important of all, Burrow and most of the roster appears fully healthy, so the hope has to be it remains that way going into July.

