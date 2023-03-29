Zac Taylor expects Jonah Williams to play RT for Bengals

When the Cincinnati Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year deal to be their left tackle, Jonah Williams didn’t take long to request a trade.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have participated in trade talks that centered around Williams, but head coach Zac Taylor has different ideas for his future with the team.

On the Bengals’ official website, Taylor said that he expects Williams to play at right tackle and compete with Jackson Carman for the spot while La’el Collins recovers from his injuries.

“I like everything about Jonah,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to see him come in and compete at right tackle. He’s always been everything we wanted him to be about. We’ve never had issues with him.”

Williams has been a left tackle his entire career with the Bengals. Taylor said that he believes Williams can make the change to the other side of the line.

“I know that there are some reps that need to take place to feel completely comfortable with that, but most of these guys have done it at some point in their careers,” Taylor said. “So they’ve at least got experience doing it and that’s just the way it will go for us.”

It is obviously still a possibility the Bengals trade Williams, but now it seems at least a little more realistic he could remain in Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire