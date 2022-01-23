Zac Taylor: This is the expectation for the Bengals, we’re gonna find a way to win

Not many people were expecting the Bengals to be in the AFC Championship Game before this season, but head coach Zac Taylor says he and his players aren’t surprised.

Taylor said after today’s win in Tennessee that the Bengals have always had confidence that they could play the way they played today.

“This is the expectation for this team,” he said. “We’re gonna find a way to win. You can’t replace the confidence that these guys have earned in themselves, and hopefully that carries through for another couple games.”

A couple more wins would mean the Bengals winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Taylor said he wants to see his players celebrate today’s accomplishment, and then get to work tomorrow on taking their next step, against either the Bills or the Chiefs.

