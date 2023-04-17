Zac Taylor: We envision Irv Smith Jr. filling the role Hayden Hurst had for us

The Bengals’ voluntary offseason program gets underway on Monday and the team will start to integrate one of its key additions in free agency into the offense.

With tight end Hayden Hurst departing Cincinnati to sign a three-year deal with the Panthers, Cincinnati signed former Minnesota tight end Irv Smith Jr. to fill the void.

Smith, a 2019 second-round pick, has dealt with several injury issues in his first four seasons. He missed all of 2021 with a torn meniscus and an ankle injury in 2022 sidelined him for half the season. But head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that he’s anticipating Smith to be a significant part of Cincinnati’s offense in 2023.

“There’s always competition in that room, but that’s the vision that we have for Irv — is to come in there and fill that role that Hayden had for us,” Taylor said in his press conference.

Taylor also noted that signing Smith and bringing back Drew Sample provides the Bengals more flexibility in the upcoming draft.

“You feel good about the guys that are in that room right now,” Taylor said. “Again, that’s just one of those things that allows you to take the best players that are out there on the team that will help you win. But I feel really good about adding Irv. He’s a good weapon for us based on what he’s done so far. We liked him coming out of the draft and the years he spent in Minnesota. I think he fits what we’re looking for.

“Getting Drew back is important for us as well. He’s been so valuable for us. He got hurt in that second week and didn’t get a chance to play, but we like what he’s done over the years. And then we’ve got all those guys, Devin [Asiasi], and a bunch of other guys that have really done a nice job last year — whether it was on the practice squad or on the 53, so guys that we’re excited about their future also.”

While the Bengals’ big three of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd will get the bulk of the targets in Cincinnati’s passing game, tight end is still an important position in the offense. Hurst caught 52 passes for 414 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 13 games last season. He also caught 13 passes for 141 yards with a TD in three postseason games.

Smith has 91 career catches for 858 yards with nine touchdowns in 37 games with 15 starts. In eight games in 2022, Smith caught 25 passes for 182 yards with two TDs.

Zac Taylor: We envision Irv Smith Jr. filling the role Hayden Hurst had for us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk