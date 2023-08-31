Zac Taylor doesn't commit to Joe Burrow starting Week 1: "Just taking it day to day"

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, potentially setting him up to play in Cincinnati's Week 1 matchup with Cleveland.

In his Thursday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor said he thought Burrow looked good in his return.

"Always good to get him out there," Taylor said. "It certainly energizes the team when you get a chance to get your starting quarterback back. So, I thought he looked good."

Taylor noted that getting Burrow back for a couple of practices before the holiday weekend has been a part of the team's internal timeline for the quarterback's return. But as far as Burrow playing on Sept. 10, Taylor wouldn't say that's his expectation.

"Just taking it day to day right now," Taylor said.

The head coach added there isn't necessarily a defined checklist for Burrow to be able to start Week 1.

"Again, it was just good to get him out there with the team and calling plays in the huddle and all that good stuff at practice," Taylor said. "So, I think that was encouraging for everybody."

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase noted that Burrow didn’t look like he had any problems during Wednesday's practice and Taylor said Burrow's timing seemed just fine with the receivers.

"Yeah, it’s important," Taylor said. "Every quarterback’s a little bit different in how the ball comes out of the hand and the timing. It didn’t look like he’d missed many practices."

