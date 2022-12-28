Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t confirm that right tackle La'el Collins will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL during a Tuesday press conference, but said the team is “not optimistic” about his outlook.

Taylor also shot down an idea for replacing Collins that has been floated since he left last Saturday’s win over the Patriots. Former Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth retired after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season and he said on The Season podcast with Peter Schrager that he would “never say never” when it came to resuming his NFL career.

When asked about the prospect, however, Taylor laughed and said the team was comfortable with in-house options.

“We got good people in the building that we trust,” Taylor said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “I think our scouting department does a great job of always evaluating our options. I always trust them if they bring somebody to you and say, ‘Hey, take a peek.’ We’ll always do that. But again, we’ve got guys that we’ve had in here developing, working in our system, that we’ve got a high degree of trust in that can help us do the things that we need to this year.”

Hakeem Adenjii started nine games for the Bengals last year and is expected to get the start in Collins’ place against the Bills in Week 17. It doesn’t sound like he’ll have to look over his shoulder at Whitworth while he’s on the field.

Zac Taylor dismisses idea of Andrew Whitworth comeback in wake of La’el Collins injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk