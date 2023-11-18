Zac Taylor defends Logan Wilson's tackles during Cincinnati-Baltimore game

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters as he wrapped up his remarks during Friday's news conference that he had one more thing to say, and he followed with a defense of linebacker Logan Wilson's play during the team's loss to Baltimore.

Wilson was criticized by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and NFL on Prime's Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit during the game broadcast for what they called a hip-drop tackle of Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews and tackles later in the game of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. On Friday, ESPN's Bart Scott said Wilson used a "dirty style of tackling."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury.

"You know I do have one more thing I want to say," Taylor told reporters Friday. "Because one thing I think was frustrating was kind of part of the narrative that's been brought up about Logan Wilson. And Logan is everything we want to be about, the way he plays the game. And he plays with a toughness and a physicality that I think is important for that position. And it's kind of been brought to my attention the narrative that's out there right now, which I think is completely reckless. He plays the game the right way. And so again I think it's people kinda gotten ahead of themselves, labeling him a certain way. And it's frustrating to see that because I know what the guy is about. And I know he's trying to play the game the right way. And it's unfortunate any time a player gets injured, but he's a guy that I'm very proud to coach and I'm proud to be a part of this team. And, again, frustrating and a little bit maddening when you see the narrative that kinda starting to run loose a little on him because that's not the case at all. And he's a guy that's just trying to help the team win."

Wilson, in his fourth season with the Bengals, had nine total tackles in the game, including six solo tackles.

He reportedly played with a torn labrum late in the 2021 season and during the 2022 playoffs.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Zac Taylor defends Logan Wilson's tackles in Cincinnati-Baltimore game