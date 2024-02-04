Zac Taylor could look outside Bengals to fill QB coach role

The Cincinnati Bengals could still make a minor move along the coaching staff in the wake of Dan Pitcher assuming offensive coordinator responsibilities after Brian Callahan left to serve as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

While it was presumed that the Bengals would promote from within by having assistant Brad Kragthorpe take over the quarterbacks coach spot left vacant by Pitcher, it sounds like the team will look at outside options too.

According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight ends coach John Van Dam has been in the conversation to come to Cincinnati.

Van Dam has served in three different offensive roles since joining the Buccaneers, so he’s a candidate to come over and expand his resume while trying to climb up to a coordinator spot over time.

More to the point, one of the concerns Bengals fans might’ve raised when the team promoted Pitcher to coordinator was a lack of new voices providing fresh ideas to the offense.

Hiring someone like Van Dam from outside would help in that area, too.

