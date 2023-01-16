Zac Taylor calls Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa ‘week-to-week’ before divisional round

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described left tackle Jonah Wiliams as “week-to-week” on the Monday after the win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor added a “we’ll see, hard to tell” if Williams will be able to go against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.

Injured right guard Alex Cappa, who continues to rehab an ankle issue, also got the same classification from Taylor.

Williams suffered the injury during the win over the Ravens and didn’t return. A report on Monday called it a dislocated kneecap. It’s worth pointing out that he suffered the same issue back in Week 5 — against the Ravens — and didn’t miss many snaps and no games while wearing a brace. But it sounds like the other leg this time, which complicates things.

Generally speaking, “week-to-week” from the Bengals means out that week and “day-to-day” is a much better designation.

If Williams can’t go, Jackson Carman could get the nod as he did Sunday night, while Max Scharping will keep starting in Cappa’s spot.

While things don’t sound good for the two starters for the Bills game, it’s something to watch closely — and it’s starting to sound like both might be able to return if the team keeps advancing in the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire