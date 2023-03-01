Zac Taylor addresses Bengals coaching continuity at scouting combine

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor continues to enjoy a luxury most in his spot don’t — continuity with his coordinators.

Speaking at the scouting combine on Tuesday, Taylor couldn’t help but smile about the fact offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will return again after exploring outside opportunities.

“There’s not a learning process that is happening for a new coordinator trying to fit what we’re doing,” Taylor said. “Just really, really thankful that it’s worked out where all these coaches have come back. You know, all of our coaches came back. And so that’s not just the coordinators, but that’s a good place to be. I think people want to be here working for us and be around these players and we don’t take that for granted.”

Add in special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons and the Bengals are the only team in the NFL with their top three coaches returning for a fifth year together. This feat hasn’t happened explicitly for the Bengals since the 1970s.

Before long, the Bengals will end up losing one or more of these key pieces to Taylor’s staff. But 2023 will be another year of continuity, which puts them at a rare advantage going into what they hope is another season of contention.

Zac Taylor addresses the media at the #NFLCombine https://t.co/V7TdFKQFfO — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 28, 2023

More Latest News!

Bengals make telling comments about Joe Mixon at scouting combine Bengals comment on Joe Burrow's extension at scouting combine Bengals' Duke Tobin slams door on Tee Higgins trade speculation

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire