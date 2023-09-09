Zac Gallen throws complete game shutout vs. Cubs
Cubs' Jameson Taillon and Ds pitching battle against Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen
Zac Gallen throws complete game shutout vs. Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Cubs' Jameson Taillon and Ds pitching battle against Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen
Zac Gallen throws complete game shutout vs. Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland.
Here’s what we know about how the legal process and MLB's investigation could play out.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Chase called the Browns' midfield elf logo "funny" and "different."
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Many observers were left wondering why Taylor was allowed to repeatedly line up where he did while appearing to get an early jump on the snap.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.