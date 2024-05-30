Zac Gallen leaves DBacks' start early with apparent injury vs. Mets

NEW YORK — Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen exited his start against the Mets Thursday night after just six pitches with an apparent injury.

Gallen fired a fastball to New York's D.J. Stewart and immediately spun off the mound in frustration. Something, it seemed, did not feel right. A few moments later, Gallen, the Diamondbacks’ top starting pitcher, was walking off the mound with a trainer alongside.

Though the club had not yet provided details on his issue, it seems likely Gallen is again dealing with a troublesome right hamstring.

On April 26, he departed a start in Seattle with what the team called a cramp; the injury was not deemed serious enough that Gallen was even sent for tests.

Gallen had been scheduled to make his next start five days later but wound up having his turn in the rotation skipped — the club said it was merely precautionary — when the pitching schedules were jumbled by the bee delay game on April 30.

He admitted to feeling more tightness in his hamstring during his May 18 start vs. the Detroit Tigers during the game in which he continually asked the Diamondbacks’ grounds crew to repair the mound.

If Gallen’s injury is serious it would be another major hurdle for the Diamondbacks, who already are without right-hander Merrill Kelly and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who were projected to be their Nos. 2 and 3 starters entering the year.

DBacks’ Geraldo Perdomo set for rehab assignment

NEW YORK — Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Friday in the Arizona Complex League, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Perdomo, who has been out since April 3 with a torn meniscus in his right knee, will serve as the designated hitter on Friday and could play shortstop on Saturday, Lovullo said.

How long of a rehab assignment Perdomo will need remains unclear, but Lovullo said Perdomo could shift to another of the club’s minor league affiliates after Saturday.

Lovullo said Perdomo and center fielder Alek Thomas each took 10 at-bats against live pitching on Wednesday. Perdomo ran the bases and Thomas, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, ran in a straight line “at a pretty good pace.”

“Everybody is in a very positive space,” Lovullo said. “Those are the most important markers for them is the baserunning because of the nature of their injuries.”

Lovullo considering changes before series openers

NEW YORK — Manager Torey Lovullo said he considered a suggestion from a player about making wholesale changes to the club’s pregame routine before Thursday’s series opener against the New York Mets but opted against it for now.

Given the club’s struggles in the first games of series — they are 3-15 in series openers — closer Paul Sewald suggested to Lovullo that the team should try not holding pregame meetings or doing its usual on-field work, just as a way of changing things up.

Lovullo said he gave it some thought but decided he wanted his team to get used to its new environs.

“I always like to get out (on the field) on Day 1,” Lovullo said. “It’s really important to me that the infielders get the bounces, the outfielders get sightlines, the hitters get ball-flight backgrounds. Had this been a different series where we’d already played in the stadium and are familiar with that, I might have considered it. Shuffling the deck is definitely an option.”

Friday’s Diamondbacks-Mets pitching matchup

Diamondbacks at Mets, 4:10 p.m., Cox, Ch. 34

Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.69) vs. Marlins RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 3.22).

At Citi Field: Montgomery gave up two runs in six innings against the Marlins, saying after that it was the closest he has felt to his normal self all year. … Montgomery hasn’t been especially sharp this year, but he hasn’t been bad, either, going at least six innings in five of his seven starts. … Montgomery owns an 8.40 ERA in four career starts against the Mets, including a 14.29 ERA (12 runs in 5 2/3 innings) in two starts at Citi Field. … SS Francisco Lindor is 6 for 11 (.545) with two doubles and a homer off him. … Severino posted a 6.65 ERA last season with the Yankees but is enjoying a bounceback with the Mets this year. Most recently, he gave up one run in seven innings against the Giants. … He averages 96 mph with his fastball and has found a breaking ball that works better this year, utilizing an 85.5 mph offering that is being categorized as a “sweeper” to get whiffs 38 percent of the time. … He has never faced the Diamondbacks.

Coming up

Saturday: At New York, 1:10 p.m., Diamondbacks LHP Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16) vs. Mets LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16).

Sunday: At New York, 10:40 a.m., Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.16) vs. Mets LHP Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.06).

Monday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (3-4, 6.02) vs. Giants TBA.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Zac Gallen leaves DBacks' start early with apparent injury vs. Mets