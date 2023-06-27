Zac Blair shows BYU football what it takes to make the cut in the Big 12

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis throws during 2023 spring camp in Provo. Slovis and the Cougars will be teeing off in the Big 12 this fall as BYU moves into the Power Five league. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Zac Blair proved last Sunday that you can still win big, even if you don’t win. His second-place finish at the Travelers Championship earned him a $1.78 million payday and put him in position to retain his PGA Tour card for next season.

Blair pulled it off by managing the golf course, limiting mistakes and getting a little lucky. As he was doing it, the former Cougar also created a blueprint for his football team to follow as it sets course in the Big 12.

In some ways golf and football are opposites. One is a full contact, team sport while the other is relatively safe and purely individual. Football seeks the most points possible, whereas golfers prefer scoring low.

When it comes to the mental aspect, however, they are right on par with each other. Both require attention to detail, excellent execution, coaching, health and obedience to the rules. They are also indifferent to the conditions and will play through just about anything — except for lightning.

Foreshadowing for the fall was all over the Cedar Hills Golf Club this week at the BYU football media event. Much like the schedule, there were creative landscapes and hazards at every turn. The slightest lack of focus brought malaise to a manageable hole, while strokes of occasional brilliance kept teams fighting to the end.

If BYU’s football schedule was a 12-hole golf course, it might best resemble a layout featuring Augusta National greens, U.S. Open rough and British Open weather. The variety of challenges will require the Cougars to pull off a “Zac Blair” to make the cut.

Here’s how the round, er, season could play out for the Cougars.

Sept. 2, Sam Houston (par 3)

There will be excitement on this opening hole as a full gallery of patrons watch the debuts of quarterback Kedon Slovis and coach Jay Hill’s defense. A tee shot into the middle of the green calms the nerves and the finish by Isaac Rex gets BYU off to a great start. Birdie.

Sept. 9, Southern Utah (par 3)

With the opener in the bag, this second hole is another good birdie opportunity for BYU. Slovis attacks the familiar pin with a strike to Darius Lassiter. That sets up a straight ahead shot by Aidan Robbins for birdie.

Sept. 16, at Arkansas (par 5)

This is a long hole that requires a good shot off the tee. There are a lot of yards to conquer and both teams are capable. Last year, BYU and Arkansas combined for 1,115 yards and 87 points. The Cougars take their swings, but the Razorbacks with their home cooking of heat, humidity and rabid fan base beat BYU into the cup. Bogey.

Sept. 23, at Kansas (par 4)

Opening Big 12 play in Lawrence, against a program rejuvenated by last year’s 6-7 record, will be a challenge. The Cougars need to act and play like they’ve been here before — even though they haven’t. This is where the experience and steadiness of Slovis makes the difference. The Pittsburgh transfer helps the Cougars find the fairway, but the big shot comes from receiver Darrius Lassiter against his older brother — Kansas defensive back Kwinton — for the birdie.

Sept. 29, Cincinnati (par 4)

The Big 12 home opener provides a birdie on the field and a few F-35s flying above it. The late Friday night atmosphere motivates BYU to march right down the fairway — Slovis hits receivers Kody Epps, Chase Roberts and tight end Rex, while Cincinnati’s approach shot lands into the arms of BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard. Birdie.

Oct. 14, at TCU (par 3)

The Horned Frogs played in the national championship game last year. They may have lost several players, but building depth is an issue TCU tackled years ago. The Frogs present a hole surrounded by a hazard — which favors the Frogs. Bogey.

Oct. 21, Texas Tech (par 5)

The Red Raiders have never played in Provo and receiver Keanu Hill, the son of Texas Tech Hall of Famer Lloyd Hill, steals the show for BYU. This match goes back and forth with a series of big shots, but just as BYU learned at TCU, knowing the home course is a weapon in and of itself, and Hill wins the hole with a 10-foot putt. Birdie.

Oct. 28, at Texas (par 3)

The Cougars find the bunker off the tee box and without Taysom Hill to get them out of it the nationally ranked Longhorns, with former BYU quarterback Steve Sarkisian as head coach, take the hole. Bogey.

Nov. 4, at West Virginia (par 4)

This is the first time on the course for BYU in Morgantown and the longest road trip of the season. Miraculously, the Cougars still have a healthy swing. Slovis gets them off the box with a refocused approach, and after a manageable second shot, Epps chips one in from the fringe. Birdie.

Nov. 11, Iowa State (par 4)

Flying high after the road win, BYU feels in control of its destiny, only to have a reality check against the Cyclones. For a young team on such a grand stage, delivering back-to-back “A-game” performances is something that comes with time — but not this time. A BYU field goal attempt sails wide of the cup and Iowa State hangs on. Bogey.

Nov. 18, Oklahoma (par 5)

With Oklahoma focused on joining another tour, the Sooners’ final road trip in the Big 12 comes on a cold day in Provo. A conservative, but consistence drive down the fairway lands BYU on the green and receiver Keelan Marion rolls in a dramatic putt from 25 yards out to win the hole. Birdie.

Nov. 25, at Oklahoma State (par 4)

Consistency is the key to any golfer’s game, and it’s tough to develop. Even with Oklahoma State depressed by the lack of bedlam, considering the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State season ending rivalry is off, the Cowboys do enough with their irons and win with a short putt in Stillwater. Bogey.

Whether the Cougars end their first round in the Big 12 7-5 and happy or 5-7 and bummed out is the mere difference between hitting and missing a fairway (or field goal) or getting out of a bunker (field position) or sinking a putt (touchdown) on any given weekend. On a challenging course (or conference), the margin for error in golf and for BYU in the Big 12 is razor thin.

It’s never easy to play a tournament without any practice rounds on the course. The same goes for football. The Cougars sport a roster that, except for a few transfers, will suit up in Lawrence, Morgantown, Stillwater, Fort Worth and Austin for the first time — making their first year on the Big 12 tour even more interesting.

Unlike golf, where performing “under par” is preferred, BYU will need to play way above par if they are to make immediate headway as a newcomer. Only Blair thought he could do what he did last weekend at the Travelers. He didn’t win first place, but he won enough to be considered a contender this week at the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

For the Cougars, they don’t have to win the league this fall. No one expects them to. But they can win enough to be considered a contender in the seasons ahead. Blair showed the way by managing the course, limiting mistakes and getting a little lucky. That’s how you make the cut.

Former BYU golfer Zac Blair tosses ball to his caddie during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. Can the BYU football team make hay in the Big 12 the way the former BYU star did on the PGA Tour last week? | Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is the studio host for “BYU Sports Nation Game Day,” “The Post Game Show,” “After Further Review,” and play-by-play announcer for BYUtv. He is also co-host of “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com.