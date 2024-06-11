Zac Blair ready to tee it up at the US Open

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Zac Blair made it to the US Open by winning the 36-hole sectional qualifier last week in Springfield, Ohio.

He shot 9 under par in what is known as the longest day in golf.

“I have been playing really good, honestly, like for most of the year, just maybe one day or one round catches up with me and kills the tournament,” Blair said. “But it’s nice to just get to go out there and play two rounds in the same day. It’s obviously cool to be the medalist, but it doesn’t matter if you take first or fourth or whatever qualifies is a win, right?”

This will be a full-circle moment for Blair. 10 years ago, he qualified for his first US Open, ironically, at Pinehurst. And it was the first PGA Tour event he ever played in.

“I was playing on the PGA Tour of Latin America. I had Web.com status, but wasn’t really getting into any of the events because I didn’t finish great at Q school. So I was just like super to play a major, right? You know, kind of dream of playing in the U.S. Open,” Blair said. “So it was really cool to get into that. It’s pretty neat to go back. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Zac made the cut in the Open that year, and tied for 40th, and he felt like that spring boarded his run to get his PGA Tour card. And he hopes a good finish this week can jump start him to bigger and better things.

“Yeah, it’d be really good. You know, I’m having a an OK year. It’d be nice to go have a couple of good weeks stretch, and this would be a good place to start,” Blair said.

Playing well in a major is always great, but winning our national championship would be amazing.

“Playing well in majors is really cool and really fun, and I feel like my game is in a good enough spot to do it. And I feel like the course is kind of as good of a fit as there really is,” Blair said. “The U.S. Open and the Masters, I think, are obviously huge tournaments over here, obviously. But yeah, I would probably say it would be probably the coolest one to win.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.