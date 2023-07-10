Zabien Brown commitment helps put Alabama in top 15 nationally

Alabama won last year’s recruiting cycle, putting together the highest-ranked group of prospects in the nation. However, this year the Tide has been lagging behind a little bit compared to how high they usually finish. Heading into this past week, they weren’t even in the top 20 of the 247Sports composite 2024 recruiting team rankings.

This cycle is far from over, though and Nick Saban’s squad is beginning to catch up with the usual contenders. They got an especially big boost on Sunday night when Alabama got a commitment from Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Zabien Brown.

Brown (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) reportedly had offers from 18 other schools. Among the other programs that were considered contenders for his commitment were Ohio State and USC.

According to 247Sports, Brown is the fifth-best cornerback in his class, ranks No. 4 overall in the state of California and No. 45 nationally.

Asked why he picked Alabama, Brown credited his relationship with the coaches, per Hayes Fawcett at On3.

“I just felt like there was a unique opportunity being presented and I really felt at home out there… I grew a great relationship with coach T-Rob, coach Wiggins, and coach Sam Petitio… Also had great talks with coach Saban and my family and reminded me a lot of coach Rollo.”

The Crimson Tide also got a commitment from three-star German linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.

Alabama is now No. 14 in the nation in our updated national recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle.

