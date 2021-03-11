Za’Darius Smith: ‘I want to be a Packer for life’

I want to be a Packer for life‼️ — Za'Darius Smith (@TheRealZSmith) March 10, 2021

The Green Bay Packers won’t find it difficult to sell Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on a potential contract extension.

In an unprompted tweet on Wednesday, Smith said: “I want to be a Packer for life!!”

The message created instant speculation about the likelihood of a contract extension for Smith, which could keep him in Green Bay beyond 2022 (when his current deal expires) and help the Packers out of their current salary cap hole.

According to Over the Cap, working out an extension with Smith could create as much as $12.4 million in savings on the 2021 salary cap.

Signed as a top free agent in 2019, Smith has produced 26 sacks, 60 quarterback hits, 29 tackles for losses and five forced fumbles with the Packers over the last two seasons. He is second among all NFL players in quarterback hits and third in sacks since 2019.

A Pro Bowler each of the last two years, Smith is still only 28 and in the prime of his career.

Smith is due to count $22 million against the Packers’ cap in 2021. An extension could lower his cap number drastically, helping the Packers become compliant with the $182.5 million salary cap by the start of the new league year. The Packers are currently around $9.4 million over the cap.

Smith, who produced the most sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers in team history, has a $5 million roster bonus due on third day of the new league year.

Even if an extension isn’t in the works, the Packers could also convert some of Smith’s $10,750,000 base salary and $5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, clearing cap space in 2021 but adding more money to the Packers’ cap in 2022.

Related

Different ways the Packers can get under the 2021 salary cap

List